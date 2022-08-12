Alex Neil’s side have taken four points from their first two Championship matches but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Neil made 11 changes for the match at Hillsborough and several players will be expected to be recalled to the side after a 2-0 loss.

Rangers often play with a 4-3-3 system so it will be interesting to see if Neil alters his side’s shape to match the opposition up.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against QPR.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started every league game under Neil and looks set to continue as Sunderland's first-choice keeper beyond the end of the transfer window.

2. RWB: Lynden Gooch Started on the right of a back four last season and has predominantly been used in a full-back or wing-back role under Neil.

3. CB: Danny Batth After a strong end to last season, the experienced centre-back has started Sunderland's first two Championship fixtures.

4. CB: Daniel Ballard Looks like Sunderland's first-choice centre-back after a strong pre-season and start to the new campaign.