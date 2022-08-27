The Sunderland team set to face Norwich City - with Alex Neil set to depart: Predicted line-up
Sunderland will face Norwich City in the Championship – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Black Cats boss Alex Neil is not expected to take the team after entering discussions with Stoke over their managerial vacancy.
Neil said his goodbyes at the Academy of Light on Friday morning but had prepared the team in the week leading up to the match.
After a three-game winless run, Norwich have won their last two league games under Dean Smith.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up for the match:
