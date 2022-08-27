News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team set to face Norwich City - with Alex Neil set to depart: Predicted line-up

Sunderland will face Norwich City in the Championship – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 8:00 am

Black Cats boss Alex Neil is not expected to take the team after entering discussions with Stoke over their managerial vacancy.

Neil said his goodbyes at the Academy of Light on Friday morning but had prepared the team in the week leading up to the match.

After a three-game winless run, Norwich have won their last two league games under Dean Smith.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Kept his first clean sheet of the season in the win at Stoke and has made some impressive saves in recent weeks.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RWB: Lynden Gooch

Has operated in a right wing-back role this season and stepped up following Sunderland's promotion to the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Came off the bench at half-time against Stoke and helped keep the side's first clean sheet of the season.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

The experienced centre-back has started every league game for Sunderland so far this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

