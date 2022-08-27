Black Cats boss Alex Neil is not expected to take the team after entering discussions with Stoke over their managerial vacancy.

Neil said his goodbyes at the Academy of Light on Friday morning but had prepared the team in the week leading up to the match.

After a three-game winless run, Norwich have won their last two league games under Dean Smith.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Kept his first clean sheet of the season in the win at Stoke and has made some impressive saves in recent weeks. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. RWB: Lynden Gooch Has operated in a right wing-back role this season and stepped up following Sunderland's promotion to the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright Came off the bench at half-time against Stoke and helped keep the side's first clean sheet of the season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth The experienced centre-back has started every league game for Sunderland so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales