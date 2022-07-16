Loading...
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Roma.

The Sunderland team set to face Dundee United as Alex Neil weighs up Ross Stewart call: Predicted line-up

Sunderland are preparing to face Dundee United in a pre-season friendly at Tannadice Park – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 8:52 am

Alex Neil’s side returned from Portugal this week after their eight-day training camp, and held their own for large spells against Serie A side Roma on Wednesday.

The match finished 2-0 to the Italian club, yet Neil will have been encouraged by the performance.

Striker Ross Stewart missed the match with a minor injury, and Neil will have to weigh up if the striker is ready to return against Dundee United, with a lack of forward alternatives.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland academy graduate has a chance to strengthen his claim for the No 1 goalkeeper shirt during pre-season. The Black Cats still need to sign at least one more goalkeeper this summer.

Photo: National World

2. RB: Carl Winchester

Winchester was deployed as a left-sided centre-back against Roma but performed well at right-back for large parts of last season.

Photo: National World

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Following an encouraging 45-minute cameo against Rangers, the central defender looks like he could be a key player this season following his summer move from Arsenal.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

4. CB: Bailey Wright

After helping Australia reach the World Cup finals, the centre-back returned for pre-season training later than the rest of the squad. Wright missed the Rangers and Roma matches but is expected to start against Dundee United.

Photo: National World

