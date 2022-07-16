Alex Neil’s side returned from Portugal this week after their eight-day training camp, and held their own for large spells against Serie A side Roma on Wednesday.

The match finished 2-0 to the Italian club, yet Neil will have been encouraged by the performance.

Striker Ross Stewart missed the match with a minor injury, and Neil will have to weigh up if the striker is ready to return against Dundee United, with a lack of forward alternatives.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland academy graduate has a chance to strengthen his claim for the No 1 goalkeeper shirt during pre-season. The Black Cats still need to sign at least one more goalkeeper this summer.

2. RB: Carl Winchester Winchester was deployed as a left-sided centre-back against Roma but performed well at right-back for large parts of last season.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard Following an encouraging 45-minute cameo against Rangers, the central defender looks like he could be a key player this season following his summer move from Arsenal.

4. CB: Bailey Wright After helping Australia reach the World Cup finals, the centre-back returned for pre-season training later than the rest of the squad. Wright missed the Rangers and Roma matches but is expected to start against Dundee United.