Three consecutive defeats against Bolton, Doncaster and Cheltenham and a draw against AFC Wimbledon have seen the Wearsiders drop to 4th in the League One table.

Here’s the SAFC side we think could start at the Stadium of Light on Saturday:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Started at Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon as Throben Hoffmann was sidelined due to illness. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Trai Hume Made his Sunderland debut at Cheltenham and gave a good account of himself. Also played against AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright The defender returned to Sunderland's starting XI last weekend with Danny Batth absent. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The 18-year-old has played a lot of football this season, yet Sunderland have a lack of options in central defence. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales