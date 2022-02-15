Three consecutive defeats against Bolton, Doncaster and Cheltenham and a draw against AFC Wimbledon have seen the Wearsiders drop to 4th in the League One table.
Here’s the SAFC side we think could start at the Stadium of Light on Saturday:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor