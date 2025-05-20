Here’s why The Sunderland Story is well worth your time, even if you aren’t an avid football fan....

The Sunderland Story is a poignant, witty and heartwarming stage play that charts the rich and emotional history of Sunderland AFC through the eyes of a local family.

Framed around the funeral of a beloved grandfather and lifelong Sunderland supporter, the play uses this moment of reflection to journey through the club’s legacy, from its formation under Scottish schoolteacher James Allan to the present day.

What makes this production so special is how it brings the city's footballing heritage to life in ways that feel both familiar and fresh. It provides powerful imagery to moments in the club’s history that fans have only imagined before, from Sunderland’s early league title wins to clever, tongue-in-cheek nods to the long-standing debate about whether the club was founded in 1879 or 1888. It gives life to scenes that, until now, had only existed in thought.

It’s full of that unique Sunderland humour, dry, sharp, and genuinely funny, and even the few moments where things didn't go perfectly on stage were met with laughter and humility from the cast, only adding to the charm of the show. The actors deliver energetic and heartfelt performances throughout, capturing the pride and resilience of a fanbase that’s seen it all. From the highs of the 1973 FA Cup triumph to the struggles and spirit that define the club today, this play is as much about the people of Sunderland as it is about football.

Informative as well as entertaining, The Sunderland Story is perfect for those who want to learn more about the club's proud past in an accessible and engaging way. Seeing some of the stars of that famous '73 cup final on stage, including Bob Stokoe’s daughter and the likes of Jimmy Montgomery, Dick Malone and Micky Horswill, added a powerful touch of authenticity and emotion. The music also plays a huge part in its accessibility; you’ll find yourself crooning along to Doris Day and Elvis Presley, which adds to the experience and makes you feel part of it all.

With Sunderland fresh off a semi-final win and heading into the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, the timing couldn’t be more fitting. It’s vibrant, thought-provoking, and overflowing with love for both the club and the city. Even for those who aren’t immersed in football, the show offers a compelling and heartfelt tribute to Sunderland’s enduring spirit, one that resonates beyond the sport itself. For example, I attended opening night with my fiancée, who isn’t a football fan, yet she thoroughly enjoyed the experience, proving how accessible this production is.

Definitely worth a watch, it’s a play that makes you proud to be from Sunderland. The production is showing at The Empire Theatre, Sunderland, until May 31. Catch it while you can. You can book your ticket here.

