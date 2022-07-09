Centre-back Daniel Ballard has joined Sunderland from Arsenal and will be hoping to receive some game time during the squad’s eight-day training camp in Portugal.
After the Rangers fixture, the Black Cats will face AS Roma before returning to Wearside.
Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith will provide full coverage from Portugal on the Sunderland Echo website.
So what's the strongest side Neil could name against Rangers?
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
After an impressive end to the 2021/22 season, the 22-year-old academy graduate will hope to start the new campaign as Sunderland's No 1. The Black Cats will need to bring in someone to challenge Patterson, though. Preferably it'll be someone with Championship experience.
2. RB: Carl Winchester
Neil has said he sees the Northern Irishman as a right-sided defender, while Winchester was one of the club's most consistent performers during the 2021/22 season. After missing the end of the last campaign through injury, the 29-year-old will be keen to impress.
3. CB: Daniel Ballard
Sunderland's new signing isn't guaranteed a starting place (after Bailey Wright and Danny Batth formed a robust partnership at the end of last season), yet he arrives on Wearside with Championship experience and lots of potential to improve. The 22-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Millwall during the last campaign, when he made 31 second-tier appearances.
4. CB: Bailey Wright
The Australian centre-back, 29, started every game following Neil's arrival in February and was a key player under the Scot. Wright's performances earned him a new two-year deal on Wearside, after he helped Australia qualify for this year's World Cup.
