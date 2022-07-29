Alex Neil’s side went on a 16-match unbeaten run at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which concluded with the club winning promotion from League One at Wembley.

Neil has managed his squad’s game time during pre-season by rotating his side for friendly fixtures.

The Black Cats boss has often set his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but has also used a back three in some matches.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Played every match following Neil's arrival in February last season and impressed as the Black Cats won promotion. Despite the arrival of Alex Bass, Patterson is expected to start the season as Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch Gooch played on the right of a back four in Sunderland's three play-off matches and has continued to play there in pre-season after signing a new deal on Wearside.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard The defender joined Sunderland from Arsenal in June and has impressed during pre-season. After playing regularly for Millwall in the Championship last season, he looks like the Black Cats' first-choice centre-back going into the new campaign.

4. CB: Bailey Wright Another player who has played every competitive fixture under Neil. Wright returned late for pre-season after helping Australia qualify for the World Cup. He was a dependable option during the side's 16-match unbeaten run which led to promotion.