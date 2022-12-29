The Sunderland side to face Wigan as Tony Mowbray faces with multiple injury setbacks: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Wigan Athletic in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats have several defensive issues ahead of the match at the DW Stadium, with Aji Alese set to miss out.
Centre-back Danny Batth is also unlikely to feature, while Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch are also doubts after both were forced off against Blackburn on Boxing Day.
Playmaker Alex Pritchard has also missed the last two games with a calf issue, yet strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart are both available again and may start together up front.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Wigan: