Ellis Simms celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland side to face Wigan as Tony Mowbray faces with multiple injury setbacks: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Wigan Athletic in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
2 hours ago

The Black Cats have several defensive issues ahead of the match at the DW Stadium, with Aji Alese set to miss out.

Centre-back Danny Batth is also unlikely to feature, while Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch are also doubts after both were forced off against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Playmaker Alex Pritchard has also missed the last two games with a calf issue, yet strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart are both available again and may start together up front.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Wigan:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Made a crucial save against Blackburn to keep the score level in the second half, before Simms’ late winner.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to impress at centre-back and produced another standout performance against Blackburn.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Bailey Wright

May come back into the side if Mowbray decides to switch to a back three due to injuries at full-back.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Daniel Ballard

Made his first start since August against Blackburn and produced an assured performance at the back.

Photo: Frank Reid

