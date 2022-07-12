Loading...
Sunderland players in Portugal. Picture by Ian Horrocks

The Sunderland side set to face Jose Mourinho’s Roma after Rangers friendly is abandoned: Predicted line-up

Sunderland will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Portugal this week – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:53 am

Alex Neil’s side played 45 minutes against Rangers on Saturday, and the plan was to name a different team for their second friendly in Portugal.

Yet, after the Rangers match was abandoned at half-time due to a power cut, Neil hinted some of the players who started could receive more minutes against Roma.

Here is our predicted line-up for the match:

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

While young goalkeepers Jacob Carney and Adam Richardson are also in Portugal and could recieve some game time in pre-season, Patterson will be looking to establish himself as Sunderland's No 1 before a new keeper arrives this summer.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester

Neil has said he sees the Northern Irishman as a right-sided defender, even though Winchester can also play in midfield. Sunderland are still short of options in the full-back areas.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth

The experienced centre-back didn't start against Rangers and is expected to come into the side after a strong end to last season.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright

After helping Australia reach the World Cup finals, Wright returned later than the rest of his team-mates for pre-season. The centre-back formed a robust partnership with Wright at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
RangersJose MourinhoPortugalSunderlandAlex Neil
Next Page
Page 1 of 3