Alex Neil’s side played 45 minutes against Rangers on Saturday, and the plan was to name a different team for their second friendly in Portugal.

Yet, after the Rangers match was abandoned at half-time due to a power cut, Neil hinted some of the players who started could receive more minutes against Roma.

Here is our predicted line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson While young goalkeepers Jacob Carney and Adam Richardson are also in Portugal and could recieve some game time in pre-season, Patterson will be looking to establish himself as Sunderland's No 1 before a new keeper arrives this summer.

2. RB: Carl Winchester Neil has said he sees the Northern Irishman as a right-sided defender, even though Winchester can also play in midfield. Sunderland are still short of options in the full-back areas.

3. CB: Danny Batth The experienced centre-back didn't start against Rangers and is expected to come into the side after a strong end to last season.

4. CB: Bailey Wright After helping Australia reach the World Cup finals, Wright returned later than the rest of his team-mates for pre-season. The centre-back formed a robust partnership with Wright at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.