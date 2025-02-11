Régis Le Bris could make some changes to his Sunderland side on Wednesday night

Régis Le Bris is considering recalling Dan Ballard to the Sunderland starting XI tomorrow night.

Ballard has not started since the 2-1 win over Norwich City just before Christmas, a game he scored in before suffering an injury later in the game. The 25-year-old has been used as an impact substitute since returning, with the excellent form of the four defenders in the side convincing Le Bris not to change.

But Sunderland have shipped six goals in their last three games, and Le Bris is also well aware that Ballard's physical and aerial abilities could be absolutely crucial against Luton Town. The Sunderland head coach said he would have no concerns shaking up his defensive line-up and that he was confident that the players involved will accept the decision if and when he makes it.

"That's a problem for the coach and it's a good problem," Le Bris said.

"Ballard is in a very good place. He didn't play a lot for the last couple of weeks but he's still involved and it's very important for the team spirit and we know we need competition to push everyone in the team. At the same time, if one player is struggling a little bit we have another one ready to play. I have a good question to solve and it's good for the performance of the team.

"The players are smart, they have a shared goal, not an individual goal. You need maturity to understand that. Sometimes you can be mature at 17 and some other players might not have maturity at 30 or 34. Here in the dressing room the ideas are very clear. It's my job and they can understand my way of working."

Le Bris said he was concerned about the side's recent defensive dip, and added that it was clear they were conceding more chances through a combination of individual mistakes and some broader tactical issues.

"It's clear, we spoke about this with the players," Le Bris said.

"The last period, the last three games, we conceded more chances. Sometimes this was individual mistakes, sometimes this was against a specific style of play - in transition especially. It's a focus for us to protect our goal and to avoid conceding too many chances, sure."

Luton Town have been one of the surprise stories of the Championship this season, currently sitting second bottom of the table despite a spirited showing in the Premier League last season. They have not yet won in the league under new boss Matt Bloomfield, but Le Bris insists that no one at Sunderland is taking the game for granted.

"For sure, they are a dangerous opponent," Le Bris said.

"It can be difficult to understand a dynamic from the outside, it depends on so many things. Sometimes it can just be the level of one player, because the dynamic can be improved just by decision making, by [improving] finishing. They have good quality, for sure. They have good experience, for sure. Also they are struggling right now, for sure. But we know that they will react, we just don't know when. So it is up to us to maintain our level and to make it more difficult for them."