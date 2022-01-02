The Sunderland 'renovation project' now producing results - and an exciting partnership fans can expect to see more of

The 28-year-old was given a standing ovation as he left the Stadium of Light turf an hour into the 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, after another excellent display that featured the assist for Ross Stewart' s second goal.

Pritchard has shown his creative quality on a regular basis, but has perhaps more significantly been one of the most effective figures in Sunderland's improved pressing through recent weeks.

While the squad has suffered through a number of injuries and that remains a significant concern, Johnson does feel that the stability he has had in team selection has helped performances.

And the head coach is also thrilled that he is finally able to field Pritchard and Elliot Embleton in the same team in a regular basis.

He insists it had always been in his mind to do so, but injury and suspension made it difficult through the opening stages of the season.

“I think that [small squad] is part of the reason [we're in good form]," he said.

"I think you’ve got that cohesion and the players have a bit of emotional stability, knowing they’re going to be playing in the next game. I think that makes them relax a bit more.

Alex Pritchard celebrates at Doncaster Rovers

"We talked a lot at the start of the season about Pritchard and Embleton, and I knew they could play together. You never once heard from me that they couldn’t play together because they’re two great footballers with great football brains.

"They’re great technicians and I think the key was the physical conditioning of Pritchard. That was a renovation project, but we wouldn’t have had Pritchard unless it was a renovation project because of what he’s done in the past. He wouldn’t have dropped to League One.

"I’m delighted with him and I’m delighted with Embleton.

"I’m delighted with Gooch, and obviously Ross Stewart taking home the match ball, although unfortunately we’re going to have to charge him for it! We can’t just be giving balls away. We’ll try to do it at cost, but it’s still going to have to be £45!"

