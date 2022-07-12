Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday morning, opportunity knocks.

Other than one or two slight surprises, Trai Hume at right back and Luke O'Nien back at centre back (both were excellent, by the way), Alex Neil went with the core of the side who hauled Sunderland over the line in the play-offs last season. They picked up pretty much where they left off, well organised and a serious threat on the counter.

Against AS Roma, it could well be a fairly unfamiliar XI.

It might not be quite as dramatic as initially planned, because losing that 45 minutes against Rangers means Neil possibly can't afford not to give the bulk of that XI more minutes.

Either way, what we're going to see is a chance for a lot of players to make their mark against top-level European opposition.

It's tempting at times to write pre-season off as essentially irrelevant and of course that's true, to an extent. Winning games at this time of year doesn't guarantee a positive start, and vice versa. But think back to twelve months ago, and how quickly so many players completely changed the perception of the role they would have in the season ahead.

There was Callum Doyle, who had been signed with a view to steadily playing his way into contention by the second half of the season. On opening day, it had become unthinkable that he wouldn't be selected.

Then there were Callum Winchester and Dan Neil, who capitalised on the protracted search for full backs by forcing their way into the picture.

There had also been doubt over Tom Flanagan's future at the start of the summer but through the first stage of the season he was crucial.

Perhaps this time around, because Neil has a much stronger core group to begin with, there are fewer places to really claim.

But there are still big gaps in this squad and with that comes opportunity. Particularly in the wide areas, where the club's pursuit of AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni looks to have failed.

Through being out on loan or through illness, neither Jack Diamond nor Leon Dajaju had much of a chance to work with Neil last season. Now they have been on deck since day one, getting an understanding of the system and exactly what they need to do to thrive within it.

There will be opportunities over the next fortnight to make their case and tomorrow will be the first.

Sunderland's squad has a slightly lopsided look to it at the moment, stacked in central and attacking midfield positions, yet worryingly short of depth up front and on the left side of defence.

Despite the latter, it was no great surprise to see Callum Doyle move on loan to Coventry City.

Doyle needs to play, and having lost out on the signing of Jake Clarke-Salter at the last minute, Coventry have a clear role and regular minutes to offer.

With Dan Ballard's arrival and the Wright/Batth partnership so strong under Neil, returning to Wearside would have risked being fourth choice.

Sunderland are in a decent place but there is much to settle, and Wednesday morning is another step in getting some of those answers.