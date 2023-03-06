News you can trust since 1873
The Sunderland players who were never the same after leaving - picked by supporters: photo gallery

There have been plenty of players who have left Sunderland for pastures new only to never really recapture the magic on Wearside.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

On social media, we asked Sunderland fans to name a player who definitely shouldn't have left Sunderland and was never the same again… here, we take a look at the results after receiving plenty of responses on our Facebook and Twitter channels:

1. Josh Maja

Since leaving Sunderland, Josh Maja has struggled with injuries and has never quite managed to replicate his regular goal-scoring form.

Photo: Harriet Lander

2. Don Hutchinson

The Gateshead-born midfielder joined West Ham from Sunderland in a big-money move but was never quite the same after suffering some injuries.

Photo: Mark Thompson

3. Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips enjoyed a superb career in the EFL after leaving Sunderland but never quite hit his world-class European Golden Shoe-winning heights ever again.

Photo: Michael Steele

4. Darren Bent

Bent left Sunderland for Aston Villa but was never quite as prolific in the Premier League again later joining Derby County and Burton Albion.

Photo: Stu Forster

