There have been plenty of players who have left Sunderland for pastures new only to never really recapture the magic on Wearside.
On social media, we asked Sunderland fans to name a player who definitely shouldn't have left Sunderland and was never the same again… here, we take a look at the results after receiving plenty of responses on our Facebook and Twitter channels:
1. Josh Maja
Since leaving Sunderland, Josh Maja has struggled with injuries and has never quite managed to replicate his regular goal-scoring form.
Photo: Harriet Lander
2. Don Hutchinson
The Gateshead-born midfielder joined West Ham from Sunderland in a big-money move but was never quite the same after suffering some injuries.
Photo: Mark Thompson
3. Kevin Phillips
Kevin Phillips enjoyed a superb career in the EFL after leaving Sunderland but never quite hit his world-class European Golden Shoe-winning heights ever again.
Photo: Michael Steele
4. Darren Bent
Bent left Sunderland for Aston Villa but was never quite as prolific in the Premier League again later joining Derby County and Burton Albion.
Photo: Stu Forster