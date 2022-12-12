Thankfully, and we have said this a few times over recent weeks, was Amad. A recovery run, body in the way, ball shepherded out and danger averted. Moments like these that explain his rapid rise in recent weeks every bit as much as the magic he has produced at the other end.

It was after a game against Luton Town that Mowbray described his performance as 'amazing'. Mowbray had no doubts about the winger's technical talent, he had dovetailed with Patrick Roberts to torment Watford in the latter stages of a 2-2 draw a month before, but what interested the head coach was that his physical data was now top of the charts every single time. He's never looked back, and the end product has followed at a spectacular rate. What has also impressed Mowbray is that even though something of a language barrier still persists, the winger has shown the tactical intelligence to quickly take on and implement advice he's given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now you only have to look at his team-mates to understand his quality and his importance - at any possible moment they will look to give him the ball.

It's why it's come as no real surprise to see sources in the North West suggest that Manchester United could consider bringing him back to the club, particularly as Erik Ten Hag feels he is short of natural left footers. As Mowbray would say, the ball often seems to be glued to Amad's.

So should supporters be concerned? Perhaps, but at this stage it feels as if the best option for all parties is to maintain the current arrangement until the end of the season at the very least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad has settled into the squad and into the league, to the point where significant game time is almost a given so long as he maintains something close to his current form. After a disappointing loan at Rangers last time out - that is not to be taken for granted.

Continue on this path for the rest of the campaign and Manchester United's hand is only strengthened. The end goal for his parent club has to be either to attain a first-team player, or to eventually recover something close to the fee they spent to bring him to the Premier League from Atalanta. In both cases, regular playing time over the next six months is key. If Amad's form continues, he'll be well placed to push for contention come pre-season or step up the pyramid with his next loan move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad has scored four goals in his last six Sunderland games

Mowbray has spoken of how quickly Harvey Elliott pushed into Liverpool's side after flourishing on loan at Blackburn Rovers, and right now there's no reason to think Amad couldn't do the same at a top European club at the very least.

Advertisement Hide Ad