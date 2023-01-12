So what’s the current state of play and what should fans expect over the next fortnight or so?

Here, we run you through where things stand and what might happen next…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are Sunderland trying to recruit - and where do things stand?

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

As it stands Sunderland have two pretty clear priorities for the January transfer window.

They need to bolster their striking options - while Tony Mowbray has also made it clear that he would like to add some competition in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what else do we know about Sunderland’s plans? We know that they expect it to be a quieter window than we have seen of late, and that while funds are available for permanent deals, they are not expected to spend heavily.

Up front, they need to replace Ellis Simms after his surprise Everton recall and they have been assessing the loan market to see if there is a suitable alternative who can offer the similar level of both competition and cover for Stewart that Simms did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, they have not yet fully given up on the prospect of Simms returning to the club - Everton are clearly in a fairly volatile place at the moment and things could change again with plenty of time left in the window.

The Black Cats are also looking at the prospect of adding a young striker on a permanent deal who they believe could long term become a key member of their squad. It’s a serious possibility that they will do so in the current window - though at this stage a deal is not thought to be close to completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray wants additional cover in midfield following Jay Matete’s loan departure, though it should be stressed that both he and the club are also keen to ensure there is plenty of game time for players such as Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut to develop in the second half of the season. It would be no surprise if another young talent was added to increase the competition and depth - particularly in the more defensive role where Corry Evans has for much of this season been the only specialist for the position. It should be said on that front that Dan Neil has excelled in that role in recent weeks.

Clearly, one key factor that would change things significantly is the future of Ross Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what about Stewart, then?

Mowbray said last week that he at this stage was expecting Stewart to stay beyond this month. Interest from clubs has not yet materialised into anything more significant and the player himself is happy on Wearside. He’s settled and he doesn’t want to leave: Plan A is still to try and get to the Premier League with Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland would require a big fee (and rightly so, too) to consider a sale at this point and at the moment, it’s one beyond many of the clubs who have been tracking him.

With talks over a new long-term deal still at an impasse (Speakman’s club interview last week suggested that while talks continue little has changed of late), the club are clearly vulnerable to a big bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are prepared to offer Stewart a significant deal that recognises him as one of the club’s very key players, if not the key player. It’s also a deal that’s in part based on performance and it’s also pretty well known that at this stage, the club’s pay structure is not top-end Championship level.

Time will tell if the two are able to meet somewhere in the middle. One thing seems pretty clear - the way Stewart has returned from his injury has only underlined the sense his career is only going to continue on its rapidly upward trajectory. Who knows where he could take Sunderland if he stays - and right now that does appear to be the most likely outcome at least in the medium term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever, the usual caveat that things can change very quickly applies.

Could there be any other surprises along the way?

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can’t rule out - Louis-Dreyfus has said that he believes that the club are still in the phase of adding potential future assets to grow the value of the squad and so if a youngster on the radar became available unexpectedly, it would be no surprise to see Sunderland move.

Generally, though, expect a relatively calm window with most moves done to address the clear areas where depth is lacking, as we’ve already discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How about other outgoings? Is anyone likely to follow Jay Matete?

Mowbray told The Echo last week that the club were in talks over loan exits for ‘one or two’ players but that they’d only be sanctioned once the easing of injury issues meant that he was sure he had adequate cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matete then joined Plymouth Argyle, an excellent opportunity and a decision no doubt guided by both Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba getting increased game time over the festive period.

Sunderland don’t have a huge squad by any stretch of the imagination, and so I don’t envisage too much more outgoing business. Trai Hume may have been a contender for a loan at one stage, but he’s been so consistent on both flanks of late that you just can’t see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Dajaku and Niall Huggins are two players who might benefit, but both have had injuries of late. If he can get fit it would definitely be a good move for Huggins to get a run of games somewhere - Mowbray rates him highly and so he would have a genuine chance at pushing for a first-team place next season.

Sunderland and Mowbray are also currently assessing Ellis Taylor and deciding what the best path forward is after his return from a challenging loan at Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Jack Diamond be recalled?

It’s impossible to be definitive at this stage because there is much that can change between now and the end of the window, but at this stage I think it would be a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad