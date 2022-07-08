Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have played behind-closed-doors friendlies against North East clubs Blyth Spartans and Gateshead and now face games against Rangers and AS Roma in Albufeira.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith will provide full coverage from Portugal on the Sunderland Echo website.

So far this window, Sunderland have concluded the signing of Daniel Ballard, with Lynden Gooch, Anthony Patterson, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts also committing to new deals.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Dan Neil of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which fringe players could be handed the chance to impress head coach Neil during Sunderland’s pre-season trip to Europe?

The Welshman joined Sunderland in the summer of last year, signing a four-year deal from Leeds United, a length of contract testament to how highly-rated Huggins was by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Huggins is a good option to have too, given that he can play in both full-back positions.

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.

Indeed, the youngster looked impressive when he did play under Lee Johnson before bad luck struck and he picked up an injury.

The 21-year-old defender made just four appearances for the club and has not played since the end of September after suffering a back problem that was only supposed to keep him out until December but ended up meaning Huggins missed the remainder of the campaign.

Huggins looked impressive during his four appearances in red and white – which all came under ex-boss Johnson – before the injury, but now clearly has work to do to force his way into Neil’s plans.

Leon Dajaku (& Jack Diamond)

The German youth international produced some moments of real quality over the course of Sunderland’s season whilst on loan.

That deal was made permanent this summer owing to a contractual clause.

But the 21-year-old faces serious competition.

With Aiden McGeady’s departure, there is definitely a spot in Alex Neil’s squad potentially free for an attacker.

However, that spot could very well be as a back-up now Sunderland have announced that they will retain the services of Patrick Roberts, with the ex-Manchester City man signing a two-year deal at the Academy of Light.

And should Jack Clarke and/or Nathan Broadhead re-sign, Dajaku could fall even further down the pecking order… and that is before any new left-field signings arrive.

Jack Diamond is also back on Wearside for the time being alongside Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard.

Dajaku could certainly do with a strong pre-season in order to make a lasting impression on his head coach but Diamond too will also be motivated to step-up up to the plate after another successful loan move with Harrogate Town.

Dan Neil

I know what you are thinking.

Is Dan Neil really a “fringe” Sunderland player having played 39 times in League One last season?

However, under Alex Neil, the midfielder found his game time reduced despite being so influential during the early part of last season under Lee Johnson.

Was this because he needed to be taken out of the firing line? Or is it because Neil doesn't rate him?

We know Academy of Light graduate possesses brilliant qualities, not least superb technical ability and an eye for a pass, but can he force his way into his manager’s plans against tough opposition in Rangers and Roma?

It is certainly a fantastic opportunity for him to do so.