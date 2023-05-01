The Sunderland fan view on pride being restored after years of torment and humiliation

After an exhilarating seven minutes of injury time, where Sunderland were out of the play-off race and then back in it, it was a standing ovation that those breathless on the pitch truly deserved.

The applause was clear, before ‘Wise Men Say’ was rather poignantly sung out from the whole home contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the sign of a fanbase proud of their football club after years of torment and humiliation. Times have been difficult over recent times for this set of supporters, but finally there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Frank Reid captures Patrick Robert's stunning equaliser.

It’s a group of players on the pitch that fans can really resonate with, and have provided exciting and optimistic moments this season, and their lap of applause proved that connection.

Whether it was Amad Diallo standing in front of the Roker End in admiration of the fans’ support for him this campaign, or Luke O’Nien ushering his new-born baby into the cradling arms of Tony Mowbray to be able to give his shirt to one of his many supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These aren’t the players that got the club into the mess of back-to-back relegations or their League One rot, but instead players that really give this club its identity back.

So, it made the post-match reaction less about the actual result, but about the journey that this squad has been on this campaign.

Part of it will have been built upon the basis that Roberts’ late strike means that the team are still in the play-off race come the final day.

They go to Preston knowing what they need to do, and what they need to go their way. Win, and that’s all they can do and they are going to have to hope that results go their favour around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad