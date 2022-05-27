The Black Cats made an excellent start to the campaign but two severe dips in form either side of a promising festive period left their promotion hopes in significant doubt heading into the final weeks of the campaign.
But under Alex Neil the team’s defensive deficiencies were addressed impressively, and they went on to produce one of the most memorable weekends in the club’s modern history.
Sunderland’s squad changed considerably through both transfer windows, with significant changes by the time the club arrived at Wembley last weekend.
With that in mind, we’ve graded every senior player to make a significant number of league or Carabao Cup appearances to track the story of the campaign, and also to get a sense of who might have a big role to play in the next stage of the club’s development.
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
A whirlwind campaign, excelling at Notts County before playing a major part in getting Sunderland promoted. A significantly better defensive structure helped, sure, but Patterson’s command of his box improved and there have never been any doubts over his ability to make big saves. Incredibly exciting. A-
2. LEE BURGE
Had a really impressive Carabao Cup campaign, with a particularly memorable night at QPR. COVID and the resulting complications with it meant he couldn’t play much of a part in the second half of the season, but is now fully fit as he looks for a new challenge. C+
3. THORBEN HOFFMANN
Talent is there for all to see but was just a victim of circumstance in the second half of the campaign. COVID and complications that followed gave Patterson a chance in front of a rapidly improving defence, and it was one that he took well. Will take much from the season. B-
4. NIALL HUGGINS
An immensely frustrating season due to injury and particularly because in every one of the four games he featured, Sunderland won and he was terrific. Dynamic and tenacious, Sunderland look to have a real prospect if they can get him fully fit in pre-season. C
