Sunderland are looking to land their first win since October when they face Stoke City on Saturday.
There are some key concerns for both bosses, so here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at this stage.
1. Ian Poveda - doubt
Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Not yet clear how serious the issue is. | Frank Reid
2. Tommy Watson - available
Watson returned to full training last Thursday and provided he comes through this week's sessions without any issue, he should return to the squad on Saturday. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson
3. Dimitrious Goutas - out
Goutas has been a regular for Cardiff City this season but will miss out on Saturday through suspension after being shown a red card in the recent draw with Plymouth Argyle Photo: Ryan Hiscott
4. Will Alves - available
Leicester City winger made a bright start to his loan in South Wales but has recently been absent due to injury. However, boss Omer Riza has confirmed that he's now very close to being available for selection. Photo: Bryn Lennon