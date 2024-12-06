The Sunderland and Stoke City team and injury news with nine ruled out and three doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST

Stoke City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime as Sunderland look to get back to winning ways

Sunderland are looking to land their first win since October when they face Stoke City on Saturday.

There are some key concerns for both bosses, so here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at this stage.

Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Not yet clear how serious the issue is.

1. Ian Poveda - doubt

Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Not yet clear how serious the issue is. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Watson returned to full training last Thursday and provided he comes through this week's sessions without any issue, he should return to the squad on Saturday.

2. Tommy Watson - available

Watson returned to full training last Thursday and provided he comes through this week's sessions without any issue, he should return to the squad on Saturday. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson

Photo Sales
Goutas has been a regular for Cardiff City this season but will miss out on Saturday through suspension after being shown a red card in the recent draw with Plymouth Argyle

3. Dimitrious Goutas - out

Goutas has been a regular for Cardiff City this season but will miss out on Saturday through suspension after being shown a red card in the recent draw with Plymouth Argyle Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Leicester City winger made a bright start to his loan in South Wales but has recently been absent due to injury. However, boss Omer Riza has confirmed that he's now very close to being available for selection.

4. Will Alves - available

Leicester City winger made a bright start to his loan in South Wales but has recently been absent due to injury. However, boss Omer Riza has confirmed that he's now very close to being available for selection. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice