Sunderland are looking to make it three wins from three in the Championship when they face Preston North End.
Régis Le Bris and Paul Heckingbottom both have some significant injury issues to contend with, though Le Bris did reveal some positive Sunderland news in his pre-match press conference. Here’s all the team news as we have it...
1. Romaine Mundle - doubt
Mundle was a game changer in extra time of the second leg as he made his return from a hamstring injury. Le Bris said everyone was 'more or less' available and so the big question is how big a part he can play. | Frank Reid
2. Patrick Roberts - doubt
Le Bris's comments also suggest Roberts will be available despite a calf issue - the question again being how much he'll feature. Photo: George Wood
3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - available
Crystal Palace loanee came off the bench in the second leg win over Bristol City and so should be in contention to start here. Winger with the ability to win the game at his best. | Getty Images
4. Ahmed Abdullahi - doubt
Is back in full training after recovering from a groin issue but a concussion has slowed progress. Is out of the protocols in time for Wembley but given his lack of regular training and match sharpness it would be a huge surprise for Le Bris to include him. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images