The Sunderland and Portsmouth team and injury news with 16 ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT

Sunderland return to Championship action against Portsmouth on Sunday

Sunderland and Portsmouth clash at the Stadium of Light on Sunday having both secured crucial wins on New Year’s Day.

Both bosses have a number of injury and selection concerns to weigh up, however. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it...

1. Chris Rigg - out

Rigg has been ruled out with a couple of weeks with an ankle injury and is likely to return after the FA Cup game against Stoke City. A big miss for Sunderland but it could have been a lot worse. | Jessica Hornby/PA Wire

2. Dan Ballard - out

Has been ruled out for around a fortnight with a muscle problem picked up later in the win over Norwich City just before Christmas. Should be back relatively soon but not for this one. | Dan Ballard vs Norwich City. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

3. Tommy Watson - out

Le Bris confirmed last month that the talented winger would be out for two months with a knee and ankle issue. A big setback for player and team after such a positive impact. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson

4. Romaine Mundle - out

Expected back this month but will reintegrated cautiously in an attempt to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring injury. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

