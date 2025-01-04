Sunderland and Portsmouth clash at the Stadium of Light on Sunday having both secured crucial wins on New Year’s Day.
Both bosses have a number of injury and selection concerns to weigh up, however. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it...
1. Chris Rigg - out
Rigg has been ruled out with a couple of weeks with an ankle injury and is likely to return after the FA Cup game against Stoke City. A big miss for Sunderland but it could have been a lot worse. | Jessica Hornby/PA Wire
2. Dan Ballard - out
Has been ruled out for around a fortnight with a muscle problem picked up later in the win over Norwich City just before Christmas. Should be back relatively soon but not for this one. | Dan Ballard vs Norwich City. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. Tommy Watson - out
Le Bris confirmed last month that the talented winger would be out for two months with a knee and ankle issue. A big setback for player and team after such a positive impact. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson
4. Romaine Mundle - out
Expected back this month but will reintegrated cautiously in an attempt to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring injury. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
