The Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers team and injury news with 13 ruled out and one doubt - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are looking to continue their good run of form against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day

Sunderland return to action on Boxing Day when over 7,000 fans will travel to Ewood Park for the Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Both Régis Le Bris and John Eustace have been hit with some big injury concerns ahead of the game, which could have a significant impact on the contest. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it...

Le Bris revealed on Thursday that Hjelde could miss the game through injury. It's only a minor issue, and so the defender will be back after the international break either way.

1. Leo Hjelde - doubt

Le Bris revealed on Thursday that Hjelde could miss the game through injury. It's only a minor issue, and so the defender will be back after the international break either way. | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The influential midfielder, once a Sunderland transfer target, has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury but could be back after the international break.

2. Jack Rudoni - out

The influential midfielder, once a Sunderland transfer target, has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury but could be back after the international break. | Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Le Bris confirmed last week that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland.

3. Enzo Le Fee - out

Le Bris confirmed last week that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland. | Getty Images

Sheaf was a surprise absentee as Coventry City lost to Derby County in midweek. Frank Lampard didn't reveal what the issue was after the game and said the club would have to see if he was available for Sunderland's visit.

4. Ben Sheaf - doubt

Sheaf was a surprise absentee as Coventry City lost to Derby County in midweek. Frank Lampard didn't reveal what the issue was after the game and said the club would have to see if he was available for Sunderland's visit. | Getty Images

