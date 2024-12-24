Sunderland return to action on Boxing Day when over 7,000 fans will travel to Ewood Park for the Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers.
Both Régis Le Bris and John Eustace have been hit with some big injury concerns ahead of the game, which could have a significant impact on the contest. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it...
1. Leo Hjelde - doubt
Le Bris revealed on Thursday that Hjelde could miss the game through injury. It's only a minor issue, and so the defender will be back after the international break either way. | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
2. Jack Rudoni - out
The influential midfielder, once a Sunderland transfer target, has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury but could be back after the international break. | Steve Welsh/PA Wire
3. Enzo Le Fee - out
Le Bris confirmed last week that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland. | Getty Images
4. Ben Sheaf - doubt
Sheaf was a surprise absentee as Coventry City lost to Derby County in midweek. Frank Lampard didn't reveal what the issue was after the game and said the club would have to see if he was available for Sunderland's visit. | Getty Images
