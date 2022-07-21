The Black Cats travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon and Hartlepool United on Monday night, with Neil likely to again split his squad into two largely distinct groups for each fixture.
The core of last season's group has been kept just about intact, with so far Dan Ballard and Aji Alese the only arrivals ahead of the Championship season.
Most of Sunderland's pre-season line ups have therefore had a familiar look to them, with more extensive experimentation at Bradford City on Tuesday night producing a mostly disappointing performance.
So who looks nailed on to take their place in the starting XI a week on Sunday, and which positions are still very much to be settled ahead of the final two fixtures of the pre-season programme?
1. GK - ANTHONY PATTERSON
Patterson was rewarded for his excellent breakthrough campaign with a new long-term deal, and all the indications from pre-season are that he is ready to pick up where he left off at Wembley. Sunderland are still eager to strengthen in this position, with Jacob Carney still inexperienced and probably in need of a loan move to adjust to senior football. The search for competition and cover has so far not yielded a result giving Patterson a great chance to stake his claim.
2. RB - TRAI HUME
This feels like one of Neil's biggest and most difficult calls right now. Both Lynden Gooch and Carl Winchester did excellently when asked to drop into this role last season, and both bring an experience and physicality that will be needed this season. Hume, though, has taken his chance to impress in his pre-season outings so far. He has the added advantage of being a natural full back, too. Another good showing over the weekend would put him right in contention.
3. CB - DAN BALLARD
You can't say with any certainty that Neil will break up the Batth/Wright partnership that was so imposing in the play-off campaign, but Sunderland invested significantly in Ballard and he has started very well. Physically he can match what his more experienced team-mates bring and he also has speed and poise on the ball. Given he was playing regularly in the Championship top half last season, he has to have a big chance of starting.
4. CB - DANNY BATTH
This one is still at this stage very difficult to call. Both Batth and Wright ended last season well, and have extensive Championship experience. Batth has been one of the standouts every time he has featured in pre-season so far, which may give him the nod ahead of Wright who has been slightly behind on his minutes after international duty. He'll have a big chance to change that before Coventry, probably this Saturday at Accrington. Aji Alese looks hugely talented and his time will come, but you suspect opening day will be a little soon.
