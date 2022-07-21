4. CB - DANNY BATTH

This one is still at this stage very difficult to call. Both Batth and Wright ended last season well, and have extensive Championship experience. Batth has been one of the standouts every time he has featured in pre-season so far, which may give him the nod ahead of Wright who has been slightly behind on his minutes after international duty. He'll have a big chance to change that before Coventry, probably this Saturday at Accrington. Aji Alese looks hugely talented and his time will come, but you suspect opening day will be a little soon.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022