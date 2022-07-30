Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland boss said there was always one or two spots in question, and always a chance for someone to play their way into contention.

So what are the key calls he is facing?

Our writers take a closer look, and outline the decisions they’d make...

Alex Neil has a number of Sunderland selection dilemmas to weigh up ahead of Sunday

PHIL SMITH

I can definitely see Alex Neil playing 3-5-2 at times this season, with Ellis Simms (or hopefully Nathan Broadhead!) up top with Ross Stewart. He may well be tempted on Sunday, given that Coventry City play a similar shape themselves. Neil definitely tends to always try and keep a selection surprise up his sleeve.

For now though I see him sticking with 4-2-3-1 and to me, it leaves four key calls.

Firstly, whether to with the experience of Lynden Gooch (or Carl Winchester) at right back or to give Trai Hume, who has impressed through pre-season, a big opportunity. For the intensity of an opening-day fixture in front of 40,000, I'd be tempted to stick with Gooch.

Then it looks like a case of who partners Dan Ballard, who partners Corry Evans, and who plays off the left flank.

I don't think there's really much between Bailey Wright and Danny Batth, but the latter made such a big difference in the run in and has looked commanding every time he's featured over the last few weeks.

Alongside Evans I'd go with the craft of Dan Neil and off the left, I'd go for Elliot Embleton's composure to allow Jack Clarke to make an impact off the bench. I suspect Neil might well go with Clarke.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Roberts, Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart

JOE NICHOLSON

It will be interesting to see if Neil goes with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, or with back three and wing-backs to match Coventry up.

We may see him play a system which allows Sunderland to switch between two formations in and out of possession. Dennis Cirkin showed last season he can move across to become a left-sided centre-back, with someone like Jack Clarke moving into a wing-back role.

I think the starting XI will be similar to the one which started against Accrington Stanley last weekend, though Neil did throw a few curveballs with his team selection last season.

One of the big calls appears to be at centre-back and who starts alongside Daniel Ballard, who has impressed in pre-season.

Bailey Wright was dependable under Neil in the second half of the last campaign but hasn’t played as much in pre-season after helping Australia qualify for the World Cup.

Neil may have to decide if it’s the Australian or Danny Batth who starts alongside Ballard at the back.

Trai Hume has also enjoyed a good pre-season and is pushing for a start at right-back, yet I’d just favour the more experienced option in Lynden Gooch.