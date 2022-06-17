The Sunderland AFC transfer Q&A: Where the Black Cats stand and what to expect this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So with pre-season beginning next Wednesday, where do the Black Cats stand and what can supporters expect from the summer ahead?

We take a closer look at some of the key themes…

ARE SUNDERLAND LIKELY TO SPEND TRANSFER FEES THIS SUMMER AND HOW COMPETITIVE WILL THEIR BUDGET BE?

It is set to be a busy summer on Wearside

I think they will, in certain circumstances.

We’ve seen them spend six-figure fees on players like Ross Stewart and Jay Matete, who they believe can develop and potentially draw a significantly bigger fee down the line.

Promotion to the Championship will definitely increase the leeway for those type of deals a little bit further and I’d expect to see one or two of those.

Sunderland have made clear, though, that they will not deviate from their model of moving towards sustainability in the long term.

Though promotion is of course hugely beneficial to the club financially, the increase in revenue is nowhere near as dramatic as moving into the Premier League.

Their budget last season would be one of the smallest in the Championship and though of course it will grow significantly this year, they will not be one of the biggest spenders by any stretch.

As such, there is no doubt that clever free agent and loan signings are going to be vital as the Black Cats adjust to the second tier.

I expect Sunderland to be competitive, but also for this to be a season of transition. The importance of parachute payments in the Championship cannot be overstated, and they are long gone for Sunderland.

IS THE LACK OF BUSINESS A CONCERN AT THIS STAGE?

At this stage I’d say not really, no.

Clearly you want the bulk of your squad in place as early as possible and with pre-season starting next Wednesday, there are still significant gaps in the squad.

Sunderland will hope as a starting point to agree new deals with Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts and Bailey Wright. Wright was playing in the World Cup play-offs just last week, so is likely to now have a period of rest.

Generally, though, there has been very little movement in the market generally.

Championship clubs are still to do the bulk of their business, and the loan market in particular has barely moved. That will be crucial for Sunderland, but the top Premier League clubs are still making their own assessments on the players who will likely leave.

Clearly the sooner Sunderland can get moving the better, but you couldn’t say they are losing ground as we stand.

HOW BIG AN IMPACT WILL THE OWNERSHIP UNCERTAINTY HAVE ON THE CLUB’S BUSINESS?

It’s still unclear.

The budgets, whether it be for another campaign in League One or a return to the Championship, had been broadly agreed even before the play-off final.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said in the days after that Wembley win that they were being finalised at executive level that week.

So there seems to be a consensus of what Sunderland are working towards this summer, even if the speculation at ownership level is far from ideal. Supporters have rightly expressed their significant concern around The Fan’s Together Group, and are eagerly awaiting news on how the situation develops.

What we can say is that all shareholders have funding obligations so long as they are the club, and that with Louis-Dreyfus in control regardless of what happens with the other shares, the plans and model will not change.

More uncertainty is nevertheless not what Sunderland needed

A satisfactory resolution would clearly be as big a boost to the club as the win over Wycombe Wanderers, particularly given the concerns surrounding the one publicly-named potential buyer to date.

WILL ANY OF LAST SEASON’S LOANEES RETURN?

It’s definitely a possibility.

Sunderland want to bring Nathan Broahdead back, and were holding talks with Everton earlier this month to assess their plans.

Thorben Hoffmann has a new club, but Jack Clarke’s future remains uncertain and Sunderland would definitely be interested in that situation were he available again.

On Callum Doyle it is not clear at this stage.

What is definite is that the five loans are going to be crucial for Sunderland, and potential additions were being heavily scouted long before promotion was confirmed.

ARE ANY KEY PLAYERS LIKELY TO BE SOLD?

There is significant interest in Ross Stewart, but Sunderland will continue talks over a new long-term deal on Wearside.

Dan Neil was also regularly scouted by top-tier clubs last year, but has a great chance in pre-season to push for regular Championship football.

Speakman said that there are ‘four or five’ players he believes, but in all cases Sunderland are relatively-well protected in terms of their contractual situation.

So it’s a possibility, but it would take a huge bid to convince Sunderland.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH JACK DIAMOND?

Diamond had an excellent season on loan at Harrogate Town, which significantly bolsters his prospects whether it be on Wearside or elsewhere.

As it stands, he has a massive opportunity to impress Alex Neil.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts were Sunderland’s two starting wingers for much of the play-off campaign, but neither are currently reporting for duty next week (particularly in the case of Roberts, Sunderland want that to change and quickly).

Sunderland gave Diamond a new long-term deal in March of last year, which shows how much Kristjaan Speakman rates him.