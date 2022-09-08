So what’s the latest and what happens next? We run you through in our latest Q&A..

HOW LONG REALISTICALLY BEFORE ROSS STEWART AND DENNIS CIRKIN ARE BACK IN ACTION?

The injury is unfortunately, as Tony Mowbray feared it could be, a grade three thigh problem.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart picked up an injury in the warm up at Middlesbrough

That means Sunderland are at this stage expecting him to be absent for around six to eight weeks, and potentially a little longer depending on how he reacts.

It's a big blow because it means he will almost certainly be absent until not just after the upcoming international break, but also the busy month of October after then. He will definitely miss ten games, and potentially an additional three before the World Cup break.

The positive is that he may have that World Cup period to start building match fitness so he is ready to hit the ground running. If he and Dan Ballard could get fit during that time, it would be a big boost for the second half of the season.

The news on Cirkin is much better, and there is a chance he could be back in action after the international break.

HOW DO YOU EXPECT TONY MOWBRAY TO REPLACE THEM?

When a lack of defensive cover was mentioned at last week's press conference, Kristjaan Speakman spoke about not blocking the pathway for players like Aji Alese and I think that's fair. Signing Alese was regarded as a real coup, Sunderland have invested in his long-term potential and it's the ideal opportunity to give him a chance.

What you would say is that in not having another natural left back on the books (Niall Huggins is not expected back for a while yet) is that it limits Mowbray in making switching to a back four difficult.

His best bet may be to keep the current shape, and then the question is how he replaces Stewart. Speakman said last Friday that the club saw both Amad and Leon Dajaku as the options to provide cover up front in situations such as this, or Mowbray could stick with the 'box' midfield he used at Middlesbrough, hoping that some more time on the training ground will help his side adjust to the change in style without Stewart.

Moving forward, this shape would also create an obvious role for Edouard Michut.

Amad definitely has the pace to stretch opposition defences and he comes with real pedigree from Manchester United, so I think that role he played towards the end of the game at the Riverside is one we'll definitely see on a more regular basis.

WOULD YOU CONSIDER A FREE AGENT TO PROVIDE COVER UP FRONT?

Sunderland have to consider it - what happens if Ellis Simms was to pick up a knock before the six games in October?

The question as ever with these things is whether there is sufficient quality available and how long it would take any new arrival to get up to match fitness.

There are 17 games between now and the January transfer window opening, so it's definitely something you would hope the club at least explore.