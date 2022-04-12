We take a look at some of the big questions at the club right now...

WILL ALEX PRITCHARD BE FIT?

Alex Neil revealed post-Oxford that Pritchard had a scan on a calf issue earlier in the week.

Sunderland's form under Alex Neil has been improving considerably

Neil added that while the scan did show a minor issue, he was 'very hopeful' that the 28-year-old would be fit to face Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Pritchard's composure in possession was missed on Saturday but with just 70 minutes of football in the last month, he will have to be carefully managed over the course of the demanding schedule.

WILL AIDEN McGEADY PLAY AGAIN THIS SEASON?

It looks very much touch and go at this stage.

McGeady was nearing a comeback last month but still felt some discomfort after suffering knee ligament damage in November and as such hasn’t been able to get a proper block of full training in.

Time is against him as getting up to match fitness is going to a major challenge, but it hasn’t been ruled out by Neil yet.

HOW DOES NEIL GET ELLIOT EMBLETON INTO THE TEAM?

It is no exaggeration to say that without Embleton's late interventions in the last two games, Sunderland would be the outsiders in the race for the top six.

It poses a fascinating question as to how Neil can get a player with an impressive goal & assist record into the team.

Much will depend on whether Neil goes with a back four, and how Nathan Broadhead's continued return further squeezes the vacancies for Embleton.

In a 4-2-3-1, however, Embleton is making a strong case to take one of the places on the flanks, where Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts have impressed but not quite produced the same level of output (in terms of goal and assists, rather than general contribution).

WHAT OTHER KEY CHANGES MIGHT NEIL LOOK TO MAKE?

Neil is difficult to predict as he tinkers his team to deal specifically with the threat of each opponent, but Danny Batth's impressive cameo at Oxford must put him in contention.

He and Bailey Wright had excelled against Gillingham a week earlier, controlling the middle of the pitch and repelling any set-piece threat.

ARE SUNDERLAND NOW FAVOURITES IN THE RACE FOR THE TOP SIX?

Data experts FiveThirtyEight now have Sunderland as having a 74% chance of making the play-offs, 4% behind Sheffield Wednesday and 26% ahead of Wycombe Wanderers.

They give Oxford United just an 8% chance, reflecting the significance of last Saturday's result.

It looks almost certain that 80 points will be needed for only the second time this century, but If Sunderland continue their recent form and particularly their defensive improvement under Neil, they will be well placed to hit the mark.

HAVE SUNDERLAND BEGUN CONTRACT TALKS AHEAD OF NEXT SEASON?

While Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey will be planning for both eventualities in terms of building a Championship or League One squad this summer, Neil was clear that there have been and will not be any talks with individuals before the season ends.

His strong message is that everyone will be in a stronger position if the club gets promoted.