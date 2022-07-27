The Sunderland AFC pre-season player grades and the difficult decisions facing Alex Neil

It was a mixed campaign for the Black Cats, who impressed against Rangers and for the most part against AS Roma, but fell to disappointing defeats against Bradford City and Accrington Stanley.

Alex Neil was largely pleased though, noting that the most important part of the programme is match fitness.

Neil also felt that his side should have won at least their last two fixtures, and so is heading into the opening game of the season in a positive frame of mind even as he looks to add much-needed competition to his squad.

With that in mind, we run through the senior players to feature regularly in pre-season to assess their progress, and determine who might well have left the head coach with some difficult selection decisions to make ahead of the weekend and beyond...

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON Hasn't been majorly tested through the games he's played and has looked comfortable throughout. B

2. JACOB CARNEY It's been a valuable period with the first team, and a confident showing against Hartlepool followed a more difficult night at Bradford. Has been a good step forward for his career and the arrival of Alex Bass may open the door for a loan move. C

3. LYNDEN GOOCH Neil has said he will use him down the right flank again this season, and it looks like it will mostly be in a defensive role. Steady showings mean he has a good chance of featuring against Coventry. B-

4. TRAI HUME Has made the most of his opportunities. Scored against Dundee United and has looked comfortable every time he has been called upon. Whether he has done enough to start on Sunday remains to be seen but he has most certainly put himself very firmly in the picture and given Alex Neil a tricky decision. A