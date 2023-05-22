1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON - A

An excellent campaign, not just one of the youngest goalkeepers in the division but one of the most consistent. Patterson’s shot-stopping abilities have long marked him out as a big prospect but most impressive this year was the way he took command of his box, benefiting from brave positioning and a willingness to come for crosses. His distribution remains a work in progress as he adapts to Sunderland’s developing style, but even there his progress is rapid and the club may well have to fight Premier League interest this summer. Photo: FRANK REID