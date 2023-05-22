News you can trust since 1873
The Sunderland AFC end-of-season player grades and what they tell us about the summer ahead - photo gallery

Though Sunderland’s first campaign in the Championship ultimately came to a painful end in the play-off semi final at Luton Town, it was one that surpassed all expectations and underlined the optimism that the club is firmly on the right trajectory.

By Phil Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:11 BST

The campaign came with some incredible highs, none more so than the brilliant win at Preston North End on the final day of the regular campaign. Much of the thrill of the campaign came from the fact that Sunderland operated with one of the youngest squads in the division, and with the majority of their squad having never operated at the level before.

It means there is a platform and grounds of real optimism ahead of next season, but also that there are some important issues to settle this summer.

Here, we reflect on both of those themes as we assess the campaign of each and every player who made multiple appearances as a regular part of the senior squad during the season...

An excellent campaign, not just one of the youngest goalkeepers in the division but one of the most consistent. Patterson’s shot-stopping abilities have long marked him out as a big prospect but most impressive this year was the way he took command of his box, benefiting from brave positioning and a willingness to come for crosses. His distribution remains a work in progress as he adapts to Sunderland’s developing style, but even there his progress is rapid and the club may well have to fight Premier League interest this summer.

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON - A

Hard to judge Bass’ season as Patterson’s consistency meant that opportunities were very limited. Looked at ease when he did play and has good distribution - will hope for a longer Carabao Cup run next season to show what he is capable of.

2. ALEX BASS - C

Another challenging campaign for the youngster as injuries again prevented him competing for regular football. The two big positives are that when fit he more than held his own, and that he is now in a position where he can begin pre-season fully fit and so build some resilience for the campaign ahead. In Tony Mowbray he also has a long-term admirer who will give him chances when he is available.

3. NIALL HUGGINS - C-

This season was the story of a fearless young side expressing themselves at a new level, but Batth was the rock at the heart of defence that made it all possible. Produced a hugely impressive level of consistency, added the aerial dominance that was so lacking elsewhere and had he stayed fit right until the very end, who knows what could have happened. That fans named him their player of the season tells you everything.

4. DANNY BATTH - A

