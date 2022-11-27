The stunning valuations of Sunderland’s £38million squad - and how Ross Stewart, Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms compare: photo gallery
Sunderland’s current squad is valued at more than £38million - but how much is each member of it worth?
Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in 15th place in the Championship in their first season back in the second-tier. Players like Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo were brought in this summer to bolster their League One promotion winning squad, with most of the new arrivals hitting the ground running on Wearside.
Although injury problems have impacted their progress, Ross Stewart has been injured for most of the season for example, Sunderland have made a good start to the season.
But how have these new arrivals been valued? And who is regarded as Sunderland’s Most Valuable Player? Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how each member of Mowbray’s squad has been valued.
