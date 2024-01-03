Ever wondered how Sunderland structured their transfer deals for Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham?

That is now possible (sort of!) thanks to Football Manager 2024 and its clauses section, where fans can see how deals are structured, although it must be stressed that some may not be fully accurate.

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, we take a look at the interesting payment plans, buy-back deals and sell-on clauses inserted into the transfer deals and contracts of these current and former Sunderland players.

Aji Alese 25% of the profit made on Jji Alese will be owed to former club West Ham (signed for £500k), according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Sunderland also owe the Hammers three payments of £100k over the next three years.

Joe Anderson Everton will be due 25% of Joe Anderson's next transfer fee should Sunderland sell him, according to Football Manager 2024. Everton will also be owed £100k after the defender reaches 20 league games for the Black Cats

Abdoullah Ba According to Football Manager 2024, 25% of the profit on Abdoullah Ba's next transfer will be owed to former club Le Harve (signed for £850k).