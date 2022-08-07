After a summer of transfer speculation and anticipation, Sunderland’s return to the Championship is finally up and running.

The Black Cats have added four new faces to squad that won promotion from League One last campaign with Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese, Alex Bass and Ellis Simms all joining Alex Neil’s squad.

The Black Cats have also added Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke to their ranks on a permanent basis – whilst being able to retain the services of star players like Alex Pritchard and Ross Stewart.

Here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the squad values of each Championship side to see where Alex Neil’s side rank compared to their new league rivals.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Watford Current squad market value = £113.58million — Most Valuable Player = Ismaila Sarr (£24.3million)

2. Norwich City Current squad market value = £104.76million — Most Valuable Player = Max Aarons (£19.8million)

3. Sheffield United Current squad market value = £76.95million — Most Valuable Player = Sander Berge (£14.4million)

4. West Brom Current squad market value = £74.97million — Most Valuable Player = Alex Mowatt/Daryl Dike (£9million)