The stunning photos of Sunderland fans one year on from superb Preston win in front of 5,726-strong away end - gallery

On this day a year ago, Sunderland defeated Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 8th May 2024, 12:30 BST

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort. After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating now that a year has passed:

