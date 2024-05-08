After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort. After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating now that a year has passed:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action away at Preston North End as Tony Mowbray's side secured their place in the play-off with a 3-0 win at Deepdale. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Sunderland fans
3. Sunderland fans
4. Sunderland fans
