This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to owners of current and former Premier League clubs.

Big money takeovers of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs have dominated the football landscape in recent times.

A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland returned to the Championship and enjoyed a solid return to the second-tier under Tony Mowbray.

But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner?

Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single current Premier League owner and the owners of the three recently relegated sides to see how Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus compares.

Newcastle United Owner = Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, RB Sports & Media — rumoured net worth = £479billion

Manchester City Owner = Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake, China Media Capital & China CITIC Group — rumoured net worth = £18.2billion

Chelsea Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £13billion

Arsenal Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £10.7billion

