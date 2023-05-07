This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Premier League owners.

Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with the takeover of Manchester United dominating the headlines.

A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have returned to the Championship and have enjoyed a very good return to the second-tier having had a renewed focus on adding young talent to Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.

But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner?

Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner and Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus to see where the Black Cats owner would rank.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Club chairman Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Newcastle United Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Manchester City Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales

4 . Chelsea Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales