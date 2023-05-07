The stunning net worth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compared to Leeds and Everton owners: gallery
This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Premier League owners.
Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with the takeover of Manchester United dominating the headlines.
A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.
Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have returned to the Championship and have enjoyed a very good return to the second-tier having had a renewed focus on adding young talent to Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.
But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner?
Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner and Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus to see where the Black Cats owner would rank.
Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: