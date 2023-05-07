News you can trust since 1873
The stunning net worth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compared to Leeds and Everton owners: gallery

This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Premier League owners.

By Joe Buck
Published 7th May 2023, 14:56 BST

Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with the takeover of Manchester United dominating the headlines.

A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have returned to the Championship and have enjoyed a very good return to the second-tier having had a renewed focus on adding young talent to Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.

But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner?

Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner and Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus to see where the Black Cats owner would rank.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Club chairman

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

2. Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: Stu Forster

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

3. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: Francois Nel

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

4. Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: Clive Rose

