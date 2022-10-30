The STUNNING clauses in Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese's transfer deals - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery
Ever wondered how Sunderland structured the deals for ex-Leeds United duo Jack Clarke and Niall Huggins alongside their other exciting incomings and outgoings?
That is now possible (sort of!) thanks to Football Manager 2023 and their clauses section, where fans can see how deals are structured, although it must be stressed that some may not be fully accurate.
Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.
Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.
Here, we take a look at the interesting payment plans, buy-back deals and sell-on clauses inserted into the transfer contract of these current and former Sunderland players: