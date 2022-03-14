The stunning alternative League One table if only home games counted - including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday

Alex Neil

After picking up the mantle from Lee Johnson – who was dismissed in January – the Scot has enjoyed mixed results on Wearside.

The Black Cats are currently locked in a battle to finish in the play-off positions having recently played games against Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town, Charlton Athletic and Mk Dons.

But how would the League One table look if only home results had counted this season?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crewe would sit 24th with 16 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Here, we take a look:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Gillingham would sit 23rd with 17 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

AFC Wimbledon would sit 22nd with 17 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Rovers would sit 21st with 18 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Fleetwood would sit 19th with 20 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Lincoln would sit 20th with 19 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Morecambe would sit 22nd and in the relegation zone with just two points in the League One table since Alex Neil took over as Sunderland manager.

Charlton Athletic would sit 17th with 25 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Shrewsbury would sit 16th with 26 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Cambridge would sit 15th with 28 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Cheltenham would sit 14th with 30 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Burton would sit 13th with 31 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Plymouth would sit 12th with 33 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Pompey would sit 11th with 34 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Wycombe would sit 10th with 35 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

MK Dons would sit 9th with 35 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Ipswich Town would sit 8th with 35 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Bolton would sit 7th with 35 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Wigan would sit 6th with 36 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Accrington would sit 5th with 37 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Rotherham would sit 4th with 39 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Oxford would sit 3rd with 40 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.

Wednesday would sit 2nd with 40 points in the League One table if only home games had counted.