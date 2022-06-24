The Black Cats will face Blyth Spartans and Gateshead before heading out for a week-long training camp in Portugal, where one friendly against Rangers is confirmed and a second against another opponent is expected to follow.
It’s a condensed pre-season as a result of the World Cup in Qatar this winter, while Sunderland’s preparation time was also cut short by their play-off involvement.
Time will be of the essence in the transfer market, with the Black Cats playing seven important league fixtures before the transfer window shuts on September 1st, as well as their Carabao Cup first-round fixture against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
So what's Alex Neil's strongest side as it stands, and what does it show about the transfer priorities in the weeks ahead?
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
GK - Patterson begins the pre-season period as Sunderland’s number one after a hugely impressive breakthrough season, but competition will undoubtedly arrive in pre-season. Sunderland also need to recruit a new goalkeeping coach, having surprisingly opted to part company with David Preece just a day before the players returned.
Photo: FRANK REID 2020
2. RB - CARL WINCHESTER
You’d expect Sunderland to recruit another natural right back but in the interim this is a good opportunity for Carl Winchester, a really important player who Neil trusted implicitly last season, to show he can make the step up. There’s a chance too for Trai Hume, who Neil rates and praised for his training work after arriving in January. Having had six months to settle, he’ll hope to kick on and make an impression in the coming weeks.
Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI
3. CB - DANNY BATTH
Batth’s extensive Championship experience means he has a really important to play in the club’s transition this season. The physicality and aerial dominance he brought to the club was crucial after some initial injury problems, and will be again this time around.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB - LUKE O'NIEN
O’Nien’s versatility means he will almost certainly end up in defence at some point next season but his move back into central midfield was a successful one and Sunderland will want to keep him there as much as possible. So this is a priority position for Sunderland, and one where they will need to recruit at least three players. There is still confidence Bailey Wright will be one of those, the defender currently on a well-earned break after securing World Cup qualification with Australia. He was superb alongside Batth towards the end of last season, and Sunderland will look to supplement that with some pace and added poise in possession.
Photo: FRANK REID 2022