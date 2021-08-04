So far this summer, the Wearsiders have signed midfielder Corry Evans, defender Callum Doyle and playmaker Alex Prichard, following the departures of several first-team players.

Evans and Doyle are likely to start against Wigan while Prichard is still returning to full fitness after missing pre-season.

Johnson remains hopeful he can sign some senior full-backs before the Wigan game, yet he may have to persevere if the club can’t complete deals before Friday’s registration deadline.

Several members of the Sunderland squad missed last week’s pre-season game against Hull City due to outbreak of gastroenteritis, yet most of the players are expected to be fit for the Wigan fixture.

Here’s the side we think could face the Latics this weekend – including the starting XI and substitutes bench.

1. GK - LEE BURGE Was Sunderland's No 1 keeper for most of last season and is expected to start the campaign between the sticks. The Black Cats have handed game time to Anthony Patterson in pre-season but it would be a surprise if the 21-year-old started against Wigan. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Buy photo

2. RB - CARL WINCHESTER While Sunderland are still looking for a new right-back Winchester has performed well in the role this summer. Unless the Black Cats are able to make another signing before Friday's deadline, it's likely Winchester will start in defence against Wigan. Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Buy photo

3. CB - TOM FLANAGAN Bailey Wright has missed most of pre-season while Flanagan has played alongside Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle. That means the Northern Irishman will probably get the nod against Wigan. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Buy photo

4. CB - CALLUM DOYLE The Manchester City defender is only 17 but has impressed during pre-season with his composure on the ball and ability to play out from the back. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Buy photo