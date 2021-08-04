The strongest Sunderland side Lee Johnson can field against Wigan Athletic as Cats boss eyes more signings
Sunderland are preparing for their season opener against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light – while Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson is still looking to make more signings for the 2021/22 campaign.
So far this summer, the Wearsiders have signed midfielder Corry Evans, defender Callum Doyle and playmaker Alex Prichard, following the departures of several first-team players.
Evans and Doyle are likely to start against Wigan while Prichard is still returning to full fitness after missing pre-season.
Johnson remains hopeful he can sign some senior full-backs before the Wigan game, yet he may have to persevere if the club can’t complete deals before Friday’s registration deadline.
Several members of the Sunderland squad missed last week’s pre-season game against Hull City due to outbreak of gastroenteritis, yet most of the players are expected to be fit for the Wigan fixture.
Here’s the side we think could face the Latics this weekend – including the starting XI and substitutes bench.