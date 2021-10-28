The story so far and key next steps for West Ham United loanee with a big part still to play for Sunderland

In only one Sunderland appearance has Frederik Alves not been on the winning side and even then, few would say he had done much wrong at Fleetwood.

Brought on to help see the game out, Alves made some big defensive interventions before the late penalty that saw Sunderland drop two points in frustrating fashion.

He has been a mainstay of Sunderland's strong cup form, missing only the clash against Manchester United U21s with a minor glute injury.

In his toughest test yet against QPR, the Dane looked at ease. Defensively sound, quick, and with good skills of anticipation.

The 21-year-old looks a safe bet if needed for league action in the near future.

And in fairness, you would expect him to.

Alves is experienced in senior football, with almost 50 appearances to his name at a good standard in Denmark.

Since joining West Ham in January he has trained regularly with David Moyes' senior group, and was a regular through the pre-season campaign.

A novice, he is not.

Such is his quality that there were numerous offers for the Championship to take him on loan this season, including Blackburn Rovers, where Sunderland's head of recruitment

Stuart Harvey (who was key to his ID as a player of interest on Wearside) was no doubt tracking his progress.

There was also an interesting offer from the New York Red Bulls, but with Moyes' guidance it was decided

Not only because of the likely increase in gametime, but also the style of play.

Moyes, Alves revealed earlier this year in the Danish media, had told the defender his physical attributes and quality on the ball were already not far off where they needed to be.

What he wanted to see improve was the aggression in his defending and reading of the game.

Sunderland offered the likeliest route to regular gametime, and the added incentive of being exposed to a Premier League atmosphere at the Stadium of Light on a weekly basis.

That those regular league minutes are yet to materialise speak more to circumstance than anything else.

By the time Alves signed on a season-long loan the campaign was already underway, the central defenders at the club already having had a protracted period to get up to full match fitness and to develop an understanding.

Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle formed a strong partnership off the pitch (described by Lee Johnson as a Roy Keane-Micah Richards kind of vibe) and on it; Sunderland's excellent form meaning Johnson has had little cause to change it up.

Interestingly, speaking last month Johnson said the key step forward for Alves to make was to show that quality on the ball more often, to be quicker and braver in possession.

"I think he's done really well," Johnson told The Echo.

"I really like him, he's a really good athlete.

"In terms of his physicality, he has got a great leap, and his recovery is quick and strong.

"He's slightly introverted as a character and I don't think we have seen his best forward play yet - he is better than he has shown on the ball - but he hasn't really put a foot wrong defensively.

"There's loads to work on, as there is with all young players, the timing of the headers, the dark arts of when to bump and when to create more space for yourself," he added.

"He's a flexible player, he's got great feet, good composure, and I'd just like to see him show a bit more pitch personality in his attacking play because I know how good he is and I see it every day in training.

"It's our job just to keep encouraging that bravery, and to get him to step out with the ball."

If right now it feels as if the Dane's contribution has been modest (and you'd think all parties would probably have expected at least one league start by now), then Dion Sanderson's experience last season is a reminder of how quickly things can change.

Sanderson also arrived after the league campaign had begun, and also found it difficult to usurp the then manager's settled partnerships.

A poor cup record on the whole meant Sanderson had actually played considerably less football at this stage, with just four appearances to his name by December.

It was not until the turn of the year that the centre-half would get a significant opportunity in his natural position, sparking an outstanding run of form that would go on to see him named as the fans' young player of the season.

By the end of the campaign, a back injury would come to be seen as one of the defining factors in Sunderland's late-season collapse.

Ask the vast majority of supporters to name their ideal summer signing, and the youngster would have been top of the list just about every time.

In Alves' favour is also his versatility.

The defender played the vast majority of his youth football as a holding midfielder, and it's a position where Johnson has told The Echo that he expects to utilise him at some stage along the way.

Alves is also comfortable at right back, and that could yet be key with Sunderland's options in the full back positions not extensive.

For all Sunderland's cup form is raising understandable concerns about possible long-term fatigue, the potential upside is that the fixtures thus far have provided a valuable chance for fringe players to get minutes.

Aiden O'Brien is perhaps the best example, his cup form spilling over into some key league contributions when injury and suspension struck.

These early months could yet be key for Alves, allowing him valuable time to settle into a new philosophy and adjust to new surroundings.

That he has all the necessary attributes is obvious. It's surely a matter of time before we see it in the league on a regular basis.

