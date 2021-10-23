Lee Johnson named an unchanged starting XI with Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves returning to Sunderland’s bench following injury.

A tight first half ended goalless after the Black Cats began to get a foothold in the game towards the last 10 minutes of the opening period.

Sunderland’s best chance came through a Ross Stewart volley which was saved by Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillvray.

Lee Johnson.

Charlton took the lead in the second half through Jayden Stockley.

Following that, Ross Stewart’s shot looked to be blocked by a Charlton hand but nothing was given by the referee.

