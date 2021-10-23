The story of the day as Jayden Stockley goal sinks Sunderland in League One after controversial referee call
The Black Cats returned to against Charlton Athletic in League One at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Lee Johnson named an unchanged starting XI with Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves returning to Sunderland’s bench following injury.
A tight first half ended goalless after the Black Cats began to get a foothold in the game towards the last 10 minutes of the opening period.
Sunderland’s best chance came through a Ross Stewart volley which was saved by Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillvray.
Charlton took the lead in the second half through Jayden Stockley.
Following that, Ross Stewart’s shot looked to be blocked by a Charlton hand but nothing was given by the referee.
This is what happened as Sunderland lost in League One:
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:59
- Sunderland XI: Hoffman; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin; O’Nien, Neil; O’Brien, Pritchard, McGeady; Stewart.
- Sunderland subs: Burge, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Gooch, Wright, Hume.
Sunderland pressing but nithing is coming off. Dajaku is robbed of the ball as Hoffmann takes a throw-in. Yes you read that right.
McGeady wasteful again as he fires a cross/shot straight at the keeper
Five mins added on - Sunderland NEED a goal to maintain their home record this season.
McGeady loses the ball on the right. was 2 v 1 but he could have passed back earlier. Turgid stuff from Sunderland at the moment.
Gooch looked like he was pulled back by Charlton but the referee ignores Sunderland’s claims
Sunderland just can’t keep the ball as McGeady over hits a pass to O’Nien who had no chance of controlling it.
Gooch wins a corner