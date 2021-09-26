The Black Cats kept just their second clean sheet of the season in the league, as Carl Winchester’s 17th-minute goal gave Lee Johnson’s side a 1-0 win.

Winchester converted Dennis Cirkin’s low cross to score his third goal of the campaign, as both full-backs impressed once again.

Yet Sunderland’s defence was put under pressure during an even contest, and Hoffmann, who was making his third appearance for the Black Cats, showed his ability with some instinctive saves.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann makes a double save against Bolton.

It was a frustrating day for Bolton striker Eoin Doyle, who was denied on multiple occasions by the German stopper as Sunderland won their fifth consecutive home game this season.

When assessing the game on Quest, studio guest Sam Parkin also praised Sunderland centre-back Tom Flanagan.

“This was a brilliant game, it ebbed and flowed and should have been more than the one goal,” said Parkin.

“I thought the standouts for Sunderland were Flanagan defensively, Cirkin with the assist for another outfield player who was a standout in Winchester. That’s his second goal in two consecutive home games from right-back.

“I thought the goalkeeper Hoffmann made a series of brilliant saves, normally from Eoin Doyle today.

“Doyle could have been going back to Bolton with a hat-trick but there was just that final element missing for the visitors today.

“Let’s not kid ourselves that’s two really strong teams that I think will be up there at the end of the season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.