'The standouts for Sunderland': EFL pundit delivers verdict on Bolton Wanderers win and key men
Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann earned praise following his impressive performance against Bolton, which was picked out on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest.
The Black Cats kept just their second clean sheet of the season in the league, as Carl Winchester’s 17th-minute goal gave Lee Johnson’s side a 1-0 win.
Winchester converted Dennis Cirkin’s low cross to score his third goal of the campaign, as both full-backs impressed once again.
Yet Sunderland’s defence was put under pressure during an even contest, and Hoffmann, who was making his third appearance for the Black Cats, showed his ability with some instinctive saves.
It was a frustrating day for Bolton striker Eoin Doyle, who was denied on multiple occasions by the German stopper as Sunderland won their fifth consecutive home game this season.
When assessing the game on Quest, studio guest Sam Parkin also praised Sunderland centre-back Tom Flanagan.
“This was a brilliant game, it ebbed and flowed and should have been more than the one goal,” said Parkin.
“I thought the standouts for Sunderland were Flanagan defensively, Cirkin with the assist for another outfield player who was a standout in Winchester. That’s his second goal in two consecutive home games from right-back.
“I thought the goalkeeper Hoffmann made a series of brilliant saves, normally from Eoin Doyle today.
“Doyle could have been going back to Bolton with a hat-trick but there was just that final element missing for the visitors today.
“Let’s not kid ourselves that’s two really strong teams that I think will be up there at the end of the season.”