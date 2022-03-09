The staggering list of Sunderland and Newcastle United legends taking part in testimonial for ex-SAFC kitman John Cooke at South Shields FC revealed

Cooke is being honoured with a special match at the home of South Shields FC later this summer.

Kevin Phillips, Niall Quinn, Ally McCoist, Lee Clark and Peter Beardsley are among those to have committed to the event, which will see a team managed by Cooke take on a side led by ex-Black Cats manager Peter Reid.

The testimonial will recognise Cooke’s remarkable service to Sunderland, who he played for between 1979 and 1985 before serving as kit manager from 1994 to 2020. He left the club after he was made redundant back in 2020.

(From left to right) Former Sunderland striker and current South Shields manager Kevin Phillips, ex-Sunderland manager Peter Reid, John Cooke and South Shields chief executive Lee Picton.

The game will be held on Sunday, May 29th at 1st Cloud Arena and tickets are available now.

The list of confirmed legends taking part has also been revealed, subject to late change. It is as follows:

Peter Reid

Niall Quinn

Kevin Phillips

Ally McCoist

Alan Thompson

Alex Rae

Barry Dunn

Chris Turner

Craig Russell

Craig Samson

Darren Williams

Darren Holloway

David Corner

Gordon Armstrong

Gary Bennett MBE

Gordon Chisholm

Grant Leadbitter

Gary Rowell

Geoff Thompson

Ian Atkins

Ian Payne (ITV)

Jody Craddock

Jack Ross

John O’Shea

Kevin Arnott

Kevin Ball

Lee Cattermole

Lee Clark

Liam Lawrence

Marco Gabbiadini

Michael Gray

Peter Beardsley

Paul Bracewell

Paul Butler

Steve Harper

Steve Howey

Steve Watson

Wes Brown

Cooke said: “I am humbled by the event and wish to thank Peter Reid and (South Shields FC chairman) Geoff Thompson and his team for organising what looks set to be a fantastic day out.

“The response to this event from everyone has been overwhelming and given me a tremendous lift.

“I look forward to celebrating with former players and friends, and thank those who wish to support the event.”

Cooke was a key part of the backroom staff at Sunderland for almost three decades, and is extremely fondly thought of by those he worked alongside, including club legend Niall Quinn.

Quinn said: ''If I have learned one thing in life or football, it is that you need a good dressing room.

“You live or die by the characters in the dressing room.

“Johnny was a larger-than-life component in ours and his impact was far greater than that of a kitman.

“He was the very fabric of the best dressing room I was ever involved in.”

Match commentary at the game will be provided by Nick Barnes, of BBC Radio Newcastle.

The stellar cast list also includes boxing legend Frank Bruno, who will attempt to bring some order to proceedings by serving as the video assistant referee and co-commentator.

South Shields FC players are due to make an appearance.

To book a ticket for the game visit https://bit.ly/3sgszMN.

To enquire about or secure a hospitality package or private box, send an email to [email protected]

