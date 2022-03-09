The staggering list of Sunderland and Newcastle United legends taking part in testimonial for ex-SAFC kitman John Cooke at South Shields FC revealed
A star-studded line-up of Sunderland and Newcastle United legends will take to the pitch for the testimonial of former SAFC kitman John Cooke.
Cooke is being honoured with a special match at the home of South Shields FC later this summer.
Kevin Phillips, Niall Quinn, Ally McCoist, Lee Clark and Peter Beardsley are among those to have committed to the event, which will see a team managed by Cooke take on a side led by ex-Black Cats manager Peter Reid.
The testimonial will recognise Cooke’s remarkable service to Sunderland, who he played for between 1979 and 1985 before serving as kit manager from 1994 to 2020. He left the club after he was made redundant back in 2020.
The game will be held on Sunday, May 29th at 1st Cloud Arena and tickets are available now.
The list of confirmed legends taking part has also been revealed, subject to late change. It is as follows:
Peter Reid
Niall Quinn
Kevin Phillips
Ally McCoist
Alan Thompson
Alex Rae
Barry Dunn
Chris Turner
Craig Russell
Craig Samson
Darren Williams
Darren Holloway
David Corner
Gordon Armstrong
Gary Bennett MBE
Gordon Chisholm
Grant Leadbitter
Gary Rowell
Geoff Thompson
Ian Atkins
Ian Payne (ITV)
Jody Craddock
Jack Ross
John O’Shea
Kevin Arnott
Kevin Ball
Lee Cattermole
Lee Clark
Liam Lawrence
Marco Gabbiadini
Michael Gray
Peter Beardsley
Paul Bracewell
Paul Butler
Steve Harper
Steve Howey
Steve Watson
Wes Brown
Cooke said: “I am humbled by the event and wish to thank Peter Reid and (South Shields FC chairman) Geoff Thompson and his team for organising what looks set to be a fantastic day out.
“The response to this event from everyone has been overwhelming and given me a tremendous lift.
“I look forward to celebrating with former players and friends, and thank those who wish to support the event.”
Cooke was a key part of the backroom staff at Sunderland for almost three decades, and is extremely fondly thought of by those he worked alongside, including club legend Niall Quinn.
Quinn said: ''If I have learned one thing in life or football, it is that you need a good dressing room.
“You live or die by the characters in the dressing room.
“Johnny was a larger-than-life component in ours and his impact was far greater than that of a kitman.
“He was the very fabric of the best dressing room I was ever involved in.”
Match commentary at the game will be provided by Nick Barnes, of BBC Radio Newcastle.
The stellar cast list also includes boxing legend Frank Bruno, who will attempt to bring some order to proceedings by serving as the video assistant referee and co-commentator.
South Shields FC players are due to make an appearance.
To book a ticket for the game visit https://bit.ly/3sgszMN.
To enquire about or secure a hospitality package or private box, send an email to [email protected]
