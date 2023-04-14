News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.
The staggering Championship managers table showing where Sunderland, Stoke and Burnley bosses rank: Gallery

There are five games remaining in the regular Championship season – and there have been several managerial changes during an unpredictable campaign.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Some clubs are onto their third manager as they aim to reach the play-offs or avoid relegation.

The latest change saw Reading sack Paul Ince this week, with under-21s boss Noel Hunt taking charge until the end of the season.

Now that over half the division has made a change in the dugout this season, we’ve taken a look at how long each Championship boss has been in charge.

Here are the results:

After dropping into the relegation zone following a six-point deduction for breaching financial rules, Reading sacked manager Paul Ince this week and have appointed under-21s boss Hunt, 40, until the end of the season.

1. (24th) Noel Hunt (Reading) - 3 days

After dropping into the relegation zone following a six-point deduction for breaching financial rules, Reading sacked manager Paul Ince this week and have appointed under-21s boss Hunt, 40, until the end of the season.

Development coach Dobbie, 40, will take charge of Blackpool until the end of the season after Mick McCarthy left his managerial role at the club - less than three months after taking the job.

2. (23rd) Stephen Dobbie (Blackpool) - 6 days

Development coach Dobbie, 40, will take charge of Blackpool until the end of the season after Mick McCarthy left his managerial role at the club - less than three months after taking the job.

Wilder, 55, was appointed until the end of the season after The Hornets sacked Slaven Bilic last month.

3. (22nd) Chris Wilder (Watford) - 1 month

Wilder, 55, was appointed until the end of the season after The Hornets sacked Slaven Bilic last month.

After starting the season as play-off contenders, QPR sacked head coach Neil Critchley who won just one of his 12 games in charge. Former player Ainsworth, 49, then took charge at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

4. (21st) Gareth Ainsworth (QPR) - 1 month

After starting the season as play-off contenders, QPR sacked head coach Neil Critchley who won just one of his 12 games in charge. Former player Ainsworth, 49, then took charge at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

