The staggering Championship managers table and where Sunderland, Stoke and Middlesbrough bosses rank: Gallery
There are 11 games remaining in the regular Championship season – and there have been several managerial changes during an unpredictable campaign.
Some clubs are onto their third manager as they aim to reach the play-offs or avoid relegation.
The latest change saw Watford sack Slaven Bilic and replace him with Chris Wilder within minutes of the former’s departure.
Now that over half the division has made a change in the dugout this season, we’ve taken a look at how long each Championship boss has been in charge.
Here are the results:
Page 1 of 6