There are 11 games remaining in the regular Championship season – and there have been several managerial changes during an unpredictable campaign.

Some clubs are onto their third manager as they aim to reach the play-offs or avoid relegation.

The latest change saw Watford sack Slaven Bilic and replace him with Chris Wilder within minutes of the former’s departure.

Now that over half the division has made a change in the dugout this season, we’ve taken a look at how long each Championship boss has been in charge.

Here are the results:

1 . (24th) Chris Wilder (Watford) - 2 days Wilder, 55, has been appointed until the end of the season after The Hornets sacked this week. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . (23rd) Gareth Ainsworth (QPR) - 16 days After starting the season as play-off contenders, QPR sacked head coach Neil Critchley who won just one of his 12 games in charge. Former player Ainsworth, 49, has taken charge at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3 . (22nd) Neil Warnock (Huddersfield) - 1 month After Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, Huddersfield have turned to 74-year-old Warnock to try and keep them up. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4 . (21st) Shaun Maloney (Wigan) - 1 month Wigan are also onto their third manager this season after Maloney, 40, replaced Kolo Toure earlier this year. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales