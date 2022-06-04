The Wearsiders were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs after beating Wycombe 2-0 at Wembley, courtesy of goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart.

And despite being in the third tier, Sunderland’s attendances have still surpassed many crowds at Premier League grounds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures this season – including play-off matches.

Here is where Sunderland rank and how they compare to other clubs on the list.

1. (25th) Ipswich - Portman Road League One | Average attendance: 21,779 Photo: Harry Engels Photo Sales

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium Championship | Average attendance: 21,921 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. (23rd) West Brom - The Hawthorns Championship | Average attendance: 22,222 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough League One | Average attendance: 22,908 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales