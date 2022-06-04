Loading...
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by Frank Reid

The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season showing where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, Everton, Liverpool and other clubs rank

Football fans returned to stadiums for the 2021/22 season, with Sunderland averaging the highest attendances in League One. But how do the Black Cats compare to other English clubs?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 3:05 pm

The Wearsiders were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs after beating Wycombe 2-0 at Wembley, courtesy of goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart.

And despite being in the third tier, Sunderland’s attendances have still surpassed many crowds at Premier League grounds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures this season – including play-off matches.

Here is where Sunderland rank and how they compare to other clubs on the list.

1. (25th) Ipswich - Portman Road

League One | Average attendance: 21,779

Photo: Harry Engels

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Championship | Average attendance: 21,921

Photo: George Wood

3. (23rd) West Brom - The Hawthorns

Championship | Average attendance: 22,222

Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough

League One | Average attendance: 22,908

Photo: George Wood

