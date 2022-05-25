The Wearsiders were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs after beating Wycombe 2-0 at Wembley, courtesy of goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart.
And despite being in the third tier, Sunderland’s attendances have still surpassed many crowds at Premier League grounds.
We’ve taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures this season – including play-off matches.
Here is where Sunderland rank and how they compare to other clubs on the list.
