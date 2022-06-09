Cameo is an app that allows people to request video messages from some of their favourite celebrities.

Users pay a fee to have their chosen celebrity record a personalised message with current and former footballers also getting in on the Cameo action.

There are over 300 former and current football players believed to be offering personalised videos on Cameo with former professionals like Peter Shilton and Jimmy Bullard charging £95 and £99 per video respectively, but which players charge the most?

Here, courtesy of research conducted by BettingOdds.com, we take a look at how much footballers charge per video on Cameo and where some familiar names to north east football rank.

1. Tony Adams (£130) The former Arsenal captain charges £130 per video on Cameo. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

2. Michael Owen (£142) The former England striker charges £142 per video on Cameo. Photo: Gary M. Prior Photo Sales

3. David Seaman (£158) Seaman charges £158 per video on Cameo with proceeds from each video going to charity. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Andre Villas-Boas (£158) Villas-Boas, who was most recently manager of Marseille in France, charges £158 per video on Cameo with proceeds from each video going to charity. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales