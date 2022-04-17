At the start of this year the Black Cats academy graduate was out on loan at National League side Notts County after being third choice on Wearside.

Less than five months later, Patterson has established himself as a regular starter on Wearside under Alex Neil, with the goalkeeper playing a key part in the team’s resurgence under the Scot.

As is often the case, it was the misfortune of others which presented Patterson with an opportunity, after both Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge tested positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Picture by FRANK REID

That led to Patterson being recalled, and the 21-year-old was the only senior goalkeeper available when Neil was appointed in February.

There was, therefore, an element of fortune about the keeper’s sudden progression. Still, players who make it to the top often make their own luck, and have to be good enough to stay there.

Patterson has certainly taken his opportunity and there has been no reason for Neil to recall Hoffmann, who was absent through illness against Shrewsbury on Friday, in recent months.

That’s not to say the German’s time on Wearside is definitely over, and, while there were some mistakes which were probably inevitable with a young keeper, the Bayern Munich loanee also showed signs of promise.

Sunderland still have an option to sign Hoffmann, 23, permintely at the end of the season, and it’s an appealing thought to have two young goalkeepers battling it out for the No 1 spot next campaign.

That will probably depend on Hoffmann’s aspirations, the fee it would take to sign him and whether the German is offered regular first-team football elsewhere.

As for Patterson – with Burge’s contract set to end this summer – the next few weeks will provide a further indication if he is ready to be Sunderland’s No 1 keeper next season, whether that’s in League One or the Championship, or if the club need to invest in a new stopper.

Patterson’s reflexes and natural abilities have been lauded by many at the club. "He is a very, very good shot stopper," said Alex Neil following the 2-1 win at Oxford and that outstanding save to deny U’s defender Ciaron Brown.

And while one of the reasons that Hoffmann was signed last year was because of the German’s passing ability, Patterson has also shown he is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

One area where Patterson has looked a little vulnerable, particularly during the 3-3 draw at Wycombe in January, is when dealing with crosses.

Still, at 6 ft 2, the 21-year-old has the frame to be a commanding figure and, to his credit – with help from goalkeeping coach David Preece – Patterson has looked far more comfortable coming off his line.

Playing senior football at Notts County will have also helped Patterson, who has a year left on his Sunderland contract with an option of a further year.

"It was massive for me,” he said when discussing his Notts County spell. “The step up in quality, physicality and everything at that level helped me massively.

“I’ve come back and I think I’ve grown and progressed well from my time there.”