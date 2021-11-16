Football supporters are set to be hit by rising petrol prices and Sunderland supporters are predicted to be one of the worst hit.

According to research conducted by Saxo Group, some football fans could have to pay more than £100 extra in travel this year, compared to previous seasons.

The method for collecting the data set an average petrol price at 144.9p per litre and by comparing that to a price of 127.89p per litre, the price at the end of last campaign, Saxo, have calculated how much more petrol would cost for the remaining away games of this campaign than this time last year (assuming football fans were allowed into grounds).

Here, we have detailed this research, highlighting just how much more fans of Sunderland and the rest of League One will have to pay to watch their side this season:

1. Bolton Wanderers Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £367.22 Cost of same journey last year: £321.36 Price increase: £45.86 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £391.16 Cost of same journey last year: £342.31 Price increase: £48.85 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £401.42 Cost of same journey last year: £351.29 Price increase: £50.13 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Burton Albion Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £417.99 Cost of same journey last year: £365.79 Price increase: £52.20 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales